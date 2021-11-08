Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer.

State police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon, around 4, on Harpers Ferry Road in Lockport, Ky.

KSP says the preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle, driven by Gregory Davis, of Lexington, was heading south on Harpers Ferry Road when it struck a deer.

The passenger of the motorcycle, Janet Davis, of Lexington, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County coroner.

Mr. Davis was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. There’s no word on his condition.

