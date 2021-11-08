Lineman Eli Cox out for the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky offensive lineman Eli Cox is out for the remainder of the season.

Mark Stoops said Cox suffered the injury during Saturday’s 45-42 loss to Tennessee. He spoke during his radio show Monday night and said he will need surgery.

Mark Stoops says Eli Cox will need surgery and won't be available for the rest of the year. — Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) November 8, 2021

The West Jessamine alum was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after beating LSU and he was named an AP Mid-Season All-American.

Stoops said Monday during his weekly press conference that Austin Dotson, Quintin Wilson and former Douglass star Jager Burton will receive increased reps.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.