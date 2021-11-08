Advertisement

Lineman Eli Cox out for the season

The West Jessamine alum was injured Saturday vs. Tennessee.
Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against...
Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky offensive lineman Eli Cox is out for the remainder of the season.

Mark Stoops said Cox suffered the injury during Saturday’s 45-42 loss to Tennessee. He spoke during his radio show Monday night and said he will need surgery.

The West Jessamine alum was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after beating LSU and he was named an AP Mid-Season All-American.

Stoops said Monday during his weekly press conference that Austin Dotson, Quintin Wilson and former Douglass star Jager Burton will receive increased reps.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

