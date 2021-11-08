Advertisement

LIVE: Biden honors NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks at White House

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NBA championship team will be honored Monday at the White House for the first time since 2016, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns four games to two in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

Star player and Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo posted to Instagram a video of him practicing his introduction to President Joe Biden.

Biden tweeted on the @POTUS account, “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward.”

The last NBA champ to visit came in 2016, when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers were honored Nov. 10 that year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Phone scam
Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public about new phone scam
Volunteers started renovations on the Dunbar Community Center Saturday.
‘If we can continue this, other people will follow:’ Volunteers start renovations on Lexington community center

Latest News

Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
FILE - From front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan...
Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds shown to jury