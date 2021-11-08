Advertisement

Officials look for missing Scott County woman

Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County officials are looking for a missing elderly woman.

The sheriff’s office said they were in the area of South Rays Fork looking for Mary Haralson.

They said they are using K9 units and drones to try to find Haralson.

Haralson was last seen Friday and left a voicemail that she had turned her ankle near water and a deer stand.

Anyone with information on where Haralson may be should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
One person dead after single-car crash in Lexington
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Large police presence on West Main St. in Lexington
Lexington police investigate city’s 33rd homicide of 2021
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates his interception against the Buffalo...
Jags get better Josh Allen in this meeting, beat Bills 9-6
A Lexington community center is getting some major work done. Volunteers started renovations on...
WATCH | ‘If we can continue this, other people will follow:’ Volunteers start renovations on Lexington community center
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz...
Browns close chaotic week by dumping Burrow, Bengals 41-16
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass during the second half of the...
Kentucky drops out of AP Top 25