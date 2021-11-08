Officials look for missing Scott County woman

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County officials are looking for a missing elderly woman.

The sheriff’s office said they were in the area of South Rays Fork looking for Mary Haralson.

They said they are using K9 units and drones to try to find Haralson.

Haralson was last seen Friday and left a voicemail that she had turned her ankle near water and a deer stand.

Anyone with information on where Haralson may be should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

