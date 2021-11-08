Advertisement

Peace advocate raising money for Lexington boy blinded in shooting

Malakai was left blind after being shot last December.
Malakai was left blind after being shot last December.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A prominent Louisville peace advocate is boosting fundraising efforts for a young Lexington boy blinded in a shooting last year.

Christopher 2X met with Malakai Roberts and his mother, Cacy, over the weekend.

Malakai, now six years old, was blinded just days before Christmas in 2020. Two teens are facing charges for firing into the home.

2X is promoting a fundraiser to help support Malakai’s education. His mother says he is spending time at Kentucky School for the Blind.

You can donate here.

