Prestonsburg teen has celebration of life event before undergoing treatment for rare blood cancer

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday, November 7th was a special day for 17-year-old Blade Caudill as family, friends, and community members came to the “Blade’s Special Day” event in Prestonsburg.

“There’s always a chance he won’t make it home, so we just wanted to celebrate his life,” said Megan Spradlin, Blade’s aunt and planner of the event. “We figured this is a good way to celebrate the years we’ve had and hopefully the years we will continue to have.”

Blade was born with DiGeorge Syndrome, a chromosomal disorder that causes several developmental delays and physical ailments, but it wasn’t until recently that he was diagnosed with a blood cancer called Myelodysplastic Syndromes, or “MDS.”

“Honestly, Blade is the best one of us. He is so happy all the time and he finds happiness in the smallest of things,” said Spradlin.

Blade begins treatment in December, where he will undergo chemotherapy, radiation, and eventually receive a bone marrow transplant.

“He’s gonna be in the hospital for six to eight months, so he’s gonna miss Christmas, he’s gonna miss his birthday and he’s gonna miss all the celebrations in that timeframe,” Spradlin added.

Blade’s loved ones came together Sunday to give him a day full of the things he loves. Be The Match marrow registry was also in attendance for Blade’s celebration to register people as bone marrow donors in order to help kids just like blade.

“I love the fact that everyone has come out to celebrate him and do things for him and stuff. It gives him a day to shine,” said Rachael Caudill, Blade’s mother.

If you are interested in joining the marrow registry, text “4blade” to 61474 to learn how you can become someone’s match.

