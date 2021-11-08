Victim wounded in downtown Lexington says he’s received apology for shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about Lexington’s latest murder.

Early Friday morning, police found a man dead inside an apartment on West Main Street in the downtown area. Another man was also shot in the area, but is OK.

Over the weekend, we learned the name the man found dead inside of that apartment. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the man found shot inside that upstairs apartment as 32-year-old Jesse Jimenez.

Monday morning, we spoke to the other man who was shot as he was driving along Main Street.

The man who asked not to be identified, told me he was driving to work near this stretch of Main Street around 245 Friday morning, when a man ran in front of his truck, and then tried to get inside. He said, while that was happening, another man started firing at the two of them.

The bullet wound in his arm was still visible as we spoke with him Monday morning. He told us he took off to the emergency room at UK Hospital, with the other man who had ask for help in the bed of his truck.

He said his injuries will keep him out of work for a few more days, but he’ll be OK. The man who was in the bed of his truck was aunharmed.

Lexington police told us when they came to the area to check it out, they found the door of that apartment open, and Jimenez dead inside.

Monday morning, they told us there was no new information to release on this case.

The man who was shot, also told us he got a call from a third-party, who told him the man who shot him was sorry, and that he wasn’t the intended victim. He told me he wasn’t sure what to make of everything that had happened.

In surveillance video from that night, you can hear multiple shots being fired. The owner of the building told us police now have that video.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

EDIT: We orignally reported Jimenez’s death as the Lexington’s 33rd homicide of 2021. However, Monday morning, police told us Lexington is officially at 32 homicides for the year. We’re told the February shooting of 17-year-old Markel Allen was deemed justified by police, and is no longer considered a homicide.

