Kentucky tops 10K COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor said on Saturday there were 1,158 new cases and 35 deaths, on Sunday there were 585 new cases and 19 deaths, and 642 new cases on Monday along with 26 deaths. The state has now passed a grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths with a total of 10,019.

The state is seeing a 5.44% positivity rate.

There are currently 687 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 196 in the ICU and 121 on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear said 2,576,911 people in the state have been vaccinated, which is 58% of all Kentuckians.

