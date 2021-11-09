Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Bigger changes ahead later this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we’ve been enjoying a beautiful streak of milder air this week, significant changes are ahead as we approach the second half, with multiple cold fronts coming through that could even provide some wintry mix by next week.

Enjoy the evening and night ahead as temperatures slowly fall through the 60s and eventually into the 50s later on tonight. Skies will remain mixed with clear spots and clouds at times, but overall the pattern remains dry. Breezy winds will continue at times as well through the overnight.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-40s for a cool feel. While we start the day with partly cloudy skies, those clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon and evening ahead of another system. Highs on Wednesday are expected to reach into the upper-60s yet again, with a few lower-70s possible if we see more sunshine.

A cold front will finally sweep through on Thursday, bringing gusty showers and a few possible rumbles of thunder along with it. This first front will bring an initial cool down, but another system will follow it up by the weekend, providing even colder air and the possibility of some wintry mix appearing in the forecast late Sunday and into early next week. Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid-60s; however, by Friday, we’re in the 50s, and then the weekend into next week will only top out in the 40s with more freezing temperatures overnight.

