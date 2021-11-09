Bath Co. fugitive back in custody after standoff with deputies, setting building on fire

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County fugitive is back in custody after a standoff.

According to deputies, 54-year-old Terry Wilson was on the run since Nov. 1 after he cut his ankle bracelet a little after 3:00 a.m. and failed to appear in court proceedings in Bath County. He’s facing a number of charges in multiple counties, including kidnapping and strangulation.

When officers tracked him down, he barricaded himself inside a home for an hour and set the building on fire inside. He finally came out later holding a shotgun.

Officers managed to arrest Wilson, and no shots were fired.

