Advertisement

Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is extending the federal government’s 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022, the White House is announcing Tuesday.

On a conference call Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients is informing governors that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics and public education campaigns surrounding the shots.

The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treating coronavirus cases.

The extension into early 2022 is an indication that after premature declarations of victory over the pandemic in July, the Biden administration is preparing for continued COVID-19 disruptions well into next year.

A White House official detailed the announcement to The Associated Press on Tuesday in conjunction with the private call to governors.

“This is an extension of the order the president signed on his second day in office and will ensure you continue to have the resources you need to get shots in arms and fight the virus,” Zients planned to tell the governors, according to the official.

On his second day in office Biden signed an order directing FEMA to cover 100% of state emergency costs related to the virus through September 2021. In August, as the more transmissible delta variant of the virus caused a spike in cases, Biden extended the coverage through the end of the year.

Over the summer, governors complained that Biden waited until mid-August to approve the first extension. The White House hopes the seven-week notice that federal support will continue will provide states with more flexibility in using FEMA resources and the National Guard to support vaccinations, particularly now that more than 100 million Americans are eligible for booster doses and 28 million 5-11 year-olds are newly approved for shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
FILE - A Northern Spotted Owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in...
Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK
Top recruit plans to enroll early at UK
James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a...
Kidnapping charge added against suspect in TikTok hand signal rescue case
UK HealthCare is opening a large vaccination clinic for children. The announcement comes just...
UK HealthCare’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids opens Tuesday