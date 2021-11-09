Body found in Scott County on Monday identified

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The body found in Scott County on Monday has been confirmed to be that of Mary Haralson.

Haralson was last heard from Friday night after she left a voicemail saying she had turned her ankle near water and a deer stand.

Officials say they were called out to a home for a welfare check on Sunday for another woman when they found out Haralson was missing.

When crews arrived at Haralson’s home, they discovered Haralson’s wife had suffered medical issues and was taken to UK Hospital, but neighbors said Haralson should have been there too, which is when the search began.

Crews began searching Sunday evening for Haralson, but they suspended the search around 10 o’clock Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office says a helicopter was searching in the area of South Rays Fork around 8:30 Monday morning when a body was spotted along the tree line.

The sheriff’s office says the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Haralson’s cause of death was natural causes brought on by her exposure to the environmental elements.

We’re told no foul play is suspected and the Scott County Coroner’s Office and Scott County Sheriff’s Office have concluded their investigations.

***10pm UPDATE*** Search crews have suspended the search for the night. Beginning in the morning, additional... Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 7, 2021

