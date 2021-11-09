Heating safety tips for the colder weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lower temperatures bring a lot of challenges with them, and one of the main safety concerns can be heating safety.

As several people start to turn on their heat for the winter, it is important to know how to make sure your home is ready to handle the changes.

Professionals say you should check air filters and make sure other things like that are cleaned and replaced before turning on the heat.

When the heat first comes on, it will likely smell like fire or something burning. That is normal, but if it stays longer than just a few minutes, you might want to call for help.

If you use space heaters, make sure they are in an area where they won’t be covered by any clothing or towels. Also, make sure to turn off the heaters whenever leaving home, even if for a short amount of time.

If you are planning to leave your house for an extended period of time, make sure to turn off the heat while you are gone.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.