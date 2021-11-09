Advertisement

Heating safety tips for the colder weather

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lower temperatures bring a lot of challenges with them, and one of the main safety concerns can be heating safety.

As several people start to turn on their heat for the winter, it is important to know how to make sure your home is ready to handle the changes.

Professionals say you should check air filters and make sure other things like that are cleaned and replaced before turning on the heat.

When the heat first comes on, it will likely smell like fire or something burning. That is normal, but if it stays longer than just a few minutes, you might want to call for help.

If you use space heaters, make sure they are in an area where they won’t be covered by any clothing or towels. Also, make sure to turn off the heaters whenever leaving home, even if for a short amount of time.

If you are planning to leave your house for an extended period of time, make sure to turn off the heat while you are gone.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear joined officials from Kentucky State Police and the Justice and Safety...
Gov. Beshear wants to improve public safety in KSP’s new budget plan
54-year-old Terry Wilson
Bath Co. fugitive back in custody after standoff with deputies, setting building on fire
Multiple systems are lined up for the second half of the week bringing cold shots along with them
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Bigger changes ahead later this week
Erich Storck, 49,
Ky. man accused of firing gun, hitting neighbor’s home while officers were talking to him
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified