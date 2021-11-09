Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild streak won’t last forever

Temperatures will drop soon
Temperatures will drop soon(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all know that these milder days are always numbered this time of year. This streak is no different than some of the other ones, it will be short-lived.

Enjoy all of the sunshine and warmth that you can handle over the next couple of days. There is a chance that we hit 70 degrees in some towns. It’ll probably happen again on Wednesday. These numbers are well above normal. We should be in the upper 50s, but we’ll be in the upper 60s to around 70.

A cold front will bring showers & thunderstorms back to the region. It will also cause our temperatures to drop from near 70 to the 40s. That comes with the first cold blast. The second blast will dive in on Sunday night/Monday morning. Talk about chilly air! This system will bring highs down to the 30s and even throw some snowflakes around. Yes, I said SNOWFLAKES! There is a decent shot to see some snow mix in with some very cold rain.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl

Latest News

A cold front will plow into the region
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Change On The Way
Temperatures remain on the milder side
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps remain milder for most of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some warmer days are coming