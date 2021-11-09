Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild streak won’t last forever

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all know that these milder days are always numbered this time of year. This streak is no different than some of the other ones, it will be short-lived.

Enjoy all of the sunshine and warmth that you can handle over the next couple of days. There is a chance that we hit 70 degrees in some towns. It’ll probably happen again on Wednesday. These numbers are well above normal. We should be in the upper 50s, but we’ll be in the upper 60s to around 70.

A cold front will bring showers & thunderstorms back to the region. It will also cause our temperatures to drop from near 70 to the 40s. That comes with the first cold blast. The second blast will dive in on Sunday night/Monday morning. Talk about chilly air! This system will bring highs down to the 30s and even throw some snowflakes around. Yes, I said SNOWFLAKES! There is a decent shot to see some snow mix in with some very cold rain.

Take care of each other!

