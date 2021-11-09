Kidnapping charge added against suspect in TikTok hand signal rescue case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of holding a teenage girl against her will, who was found by a driver who recognized a hand gesture for help in southern Kentucky, was back in court Tuesday morning.

James Herbert Brick was facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a sexual performance by a minor. In court Tuesday, a charge of kidnapping was added against him and the judge raised Brick’s bond from $10,000 to $50,000.

Man accused of holding missing teenage girl against her will, Rescued when driver noticed hand gesture, set to be in court this morning in Laurel Co. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/yoMpa8oSf2 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) November 9, 2021

Brick was arrested Thursday afternoon and the 16-year-old girl he was with was returned to her family in North Carolina.

Police say the girl apparently left North Carolina with the man and the two made it to Ohio where Brick’s relatives became concerned of the relationship. The pair then left and headed south through Kentucky.

A driver in Laurel County, who recognized a hand gesture ‘distress call’ made popular on TikTok, called police, which resulted in the rescue of the girl.

We have learned Brick was found with an inappropriate picture of the girl which, police say, he actually tried to delete from his phone.

Brick remains in jail.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.