Advertisement

Kidnapping charge added against suspect in TikTok hand signal rescue case

James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a...
James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a sexual performance by a minor.(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of holding a teenage girl against her will, who was found by a driver who recognized a hand gesture for help in southern Kentucky, was back in court Tuesday morning.

James Herbert Brick was facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a sexual performance by a minor. In court Tuesday, a charge of kidnapping was added against him and the judge raised Brick’s bond from $10,000 to $50,000.

Brick was arrested Thursday afternoon and the 16-year-old girl he was with was returned to her family in North Carolina.

Police say the girl apparently left North Carolina with the man and the two made it to Ohio where Brick’s relatives became concerned of the relationship. The pair then left and headed south through Kentucky.

A driver in Laurel County, who recognized a hand gesture ‘distress call’ made popular on TikTok, called police, which resulted in the rescue of the girl.

We have learned Brick was found with an inappropriate picture of the girl which, police say, he actually tried to delete from his phone.

Brick remains in jail.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl

Latest News

Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK
Top recruit plans to enroll early at UK
UK HealthCare is opening a large vaccination clinic for children. The announcement comes just...
UK HealthCare’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids opens Tuesday
FCPS instituting rotating schedule of bus route cancellations due to staffing shortages
Plan for new middle school in Lexington is now 50% over budget
Temperatures will drop soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild streak won’t last forever