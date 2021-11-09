Advertisement

Ky. man accused of firing gun, hitting neighbor’s home while officers were talking to him

Erich Storck, 49,
Erich Storck, 49,(Nicholasville Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun while officers were trying to talk to him Monday evening.

It’s unclear how the situation started, but, according to an arrest citation, officers were at the home of 49-year-old Erich Storck in the 500 block of Courchelle Dr. and, while officers were talking to him, he fired several shots from a gun.

The citation says Storck showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life” with two of the bullets hitting his neighbor’s window and lodging in their bathroom wall.

Police say seven people were in the neighboring home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Storck was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment of a police officer and criminal mischief.

The citation says Storck is also facing a violation of his DVO for having the gun. When he was told about that charge, the citation says Storck told officers “he would never be caught without a gun.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl

Latest News

Multiple systems are lined up for the second half of the week bringing cold shots along with them
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Bigger changes ahead later this week
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified
Shaedon Sharpe is top-rated recruit in 2022 class.
Top recruit plans to enroll early at UK
James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a...
Kidnapping charge added against suspect in TikTok hand signal rescue case