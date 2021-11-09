Lady Veterans Connect hosts inaugural appreciation gala in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington had an appreciation gala for female veterans Monday evening.

The event was held at the downtown Hilton, and was put on by the organization Lady Veterans Connect.

The organization provides services to female veterans to prevent homelessness and has helped hundreds in Kentucky.

It was part of the Kickoff to Valor Week ahead of Veteran’s Day this Thursday. According to Lady Veterans Connect, there are more than 24,000 female veterans in the state of Kentucky.

There are several events happening in Lexington this Veteran’s Day, including memorial services.

