Advertisement

Lady Veterans Connect hosts inaugural appreciation gala in Lexington

The city of Lexington had an appreciation gala for female veterans Monday evening.
The city of Lexington had an appreciation gala for female veterans Monday evening.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington had an appreciation gala for female veterans Monday evening.

The event was held at the downtown Hilton, and was put on by the organization Lady Veterans Connect.

The organization provides services to female veterans to prevent homelessness and has helped hundreds in Kentucky.

It was part of the Kickoff to Valor Week ahead of Veteran’s Day this Thursday. According to Lady Veterans Connect, there are more than 24,000 female veterans in the state of Kentucky.

There are several events happening in Lexington this Veteran’s Day, including memorial services.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer

Latest News

Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters needs your help to make the holidays brighter for...
Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters asking community to donate to annual toy drive
The Canadian Women’s Foundation launched “the Signal for Help” campaign in April of last year...
Group behind hand signal that rescued teen in Laurel Co. says response has been amazing
Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against...
Lineman Eli Cox out for the season
Miles College's Yasim Hooker, middle, drives between Kentucky defenders Keion Brooks Jr. (12)...
Calipari wants a smaller rotation against No. 9 Duke