Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters asking community to donate to annual toy drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters needs your help to make the holidays brighter for thousands of children.

Their annual toy drive was canceled last year, and now they’re even more excited to kick off the holiday season by helping children in need.

“For 91 years, firefighters in this city have made it their purpose this time of year to provide a Christmas miracle to the city of our children,” said Lieutenant Chris MacFarlane.

While Santa does in his own prep in the North Pole, every November hundreds of elves don firefighter uniforms right here in Lexington, helping parents out by making sure thousands of kids have gifts to unwrap.

“When they wake up on Christmas morning, their parents can see the look on their face with that toy, that’s pretty special to us,” MacFarlane said.

Donations can be brought to any Lexington fire station. New this year, the FOF is partnering with local businesses for 12 days of giving, creating even more opportunities for people looking to drop off toys.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton kicked off the giving season with a pretty impressive toy fire truck and encouraged any elf who can, to drop off their own gift.

Signups for families to receive the toys started Monday morning and end Tuesday, Nov. 16. The toy giveaway day is Dec. 11 at 3475 Blazer Parkway.

