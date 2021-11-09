Advertisement

Top recruit plans to enroll early at UK

Shaedon Sharpe expected to play for Cats in 2022-23
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK(WYMT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shadeon Sharpe, the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022, on Tuesday announced he will graduate high school early and enroll at UK during the second semester.

On his Twitter account, Sharpe, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard out of Glendale (AZ) Dream City Christian, said he will practice with the Wildcats and redshirt the remainder of this season, much like Hamidou Diallo did with UK in 2017,

The biggest question remaining centers on Sharpe’s plans after this season. He will turn 19 in May of 2022, making him eligible for the NBA Draft. However, Sharpe won’t be one year removed from his graduating high school class, a stipulation per NBA draft rules.

Sharpe is part of a monster 2022 class that has committed to play at UK.

