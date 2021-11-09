UK HealthCare’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids opens Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare’s vaccination clinic for children opens Tuesday afternoon.

The UKHealthcare pediatric vaccination clinic is expected to serve approximately 2,100 kids each week.

Located at the outpatient facility on 245 Fountain Court, the clinic will offer an engaging environment to help calm children who may be afraid of needles.

Features include a sticker chart for younger patients to mark their progress throughout the clinic. Staff will also use something called a ‘buzzy bee.’ It’s a vibrating device that’s placed on a kids arm to distract attention away from the injection.

Pediatricians say the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is safe. They’re hoping for a big turnout.

The clinic will run Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents must sign their children up for the vaccine. To register, visit ukvaccine.org.

