Advertisement

UK HealthCare’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids opens Tuesday

UK HealthCare is opening a large vaccination clinic for children. The announcement comes just...
UK HealthCare is opening a large vaccination clinic for children. The announcement comes just days after the CDC gave final approval for Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages five to eleven.(WECT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare’s vaccination clinic for children opens Tuesday afternoon.

The UKHealthcare pediatric vaccination clinic is expected to serve approximately 2,100 kids each week.

Located at the outpatient facility on 245 Fountain Court, the clinic will offer an engaging environment to help calm children who may be afraid of needles.

Features include a sticker chart for younger patients to mark their progress throughout the clinic. Staff will also use something called a ‘buzzy bee.’ It’s a vibrating device that’s placed on a kids arm to distract attention away from the injection.

Pediatricians say the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is safe. They’re hoping for a big turnout.

The clinic will run Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents must sign their children up for the vaccine. To register, visit ukvaccine.org.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl

Latest News

Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK
Top recruit plans to enroll early at UK
James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a...
Kidnapping charge added against suspect in TikTok hand signal rescue case
FCPS instituting rotating schedule of bus route cancellations due to staffing shortages
Plan for new middle school in Lexington is now 50% over budget
Temperatures will drop soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild streak won’t last forever