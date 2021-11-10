Advertisement

Bourbon N’ Toulouse closing for several days to send staff on ‘thank you’ trip to New Orleans

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - To reward their staff’s hard work throughout the pandemic, the owners of Bourbon N’ Toulouse sending them on a trip to New Orleans.

Since the staff will be away, the restaurant is closing at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and reopening on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

“We’ve rented rooms for them this weekend in New Orleans to say ‘thank you’ for all their hard work and dedication!” the owners said in a Facebook post.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified
Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas

Latest News

A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday morning for a new shelter in Lexington aimed at...
Dedication ceremony held for new veterans shelter in Lexington
(Image: File photo)
Human remains found in Wayne County
Two taken to hospital after Lexington shooting
Two taken to hospital after Lexington shooting
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington