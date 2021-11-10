Bourbon N’ Toulouse closing for several days to send staff on ‘thank you’ trip to New Orleans
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - To reward their staff’s hard work throughout the pandemic, the owners of Bourbon N’ Toulouse sending them on a trip to New Orleans.
Since the staff will be away, the restaurant is closing at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and reopening on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.
“We’ve rented rooms for them this weekend in New Orleans to say ‘thank you’ for all their hard work and dedication!” the owners said in a Facebook post.
