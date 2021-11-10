Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified
Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas

Latest News

More than 22 million infants around the world missed their first dose of the measles vaccine...
CDC warns measles are a ‘renewed threat’ as 22 million babies miss vaccine
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
Dejoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays.
DeJoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld