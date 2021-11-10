Dedication ceremony held for new veterans shelter in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday morning for a new shelter in Lexington aimed at helping veterans in need.

Located near the Catholic Action Center’s general population shelter off Winchester Road, the Mother Teresa Veterans Shelter will serve those who have served our country.

While the shelter was officially opened just over a month ago, Heather French Henry, Reverend Bishop John Stowe, and Reverend Dr. Jim Thurman participated in the dedication and the blessing of the new Mother Teresa Veteran Shelter this morning.

Heather French Henry, Reverend Bishop John Stowe, and Reverend Dr. Jim Thurman are in Lexington today dedicating and blessing a new shelter aimed at helping veterans. I’ll have the details at Noon on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/8XrgeL50il — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) November 10, 2021

Currently, nine veterans lives in the shelter, but Director Ginny Ramsey hopes it can house 16, once COVID allows.

Before this shelter opened, those within the Catholic Action Center’s Veteran program were housed in individual apartments. Now, Ramsey says housing them under one roof will help build a greater sense of community and Heather French Henry couldn’t agree more.

“That’s truly what makes Veterans Day so special here at this shelter is we are actually celebrating them being in a facility that can help them get into a better path of life,” she said.

While this shelter will provide temopary housing for veterans in need, their overall goal is to be able to quickly transition any veterans into permanent housing.

Ramsey says, while at the shelter, the veterans are finding jobs so they can have income to help them along into permanent housing as well.

