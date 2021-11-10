Fayette County Public Schools hosts vaccine clinic for students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccine clinics for young Fayette County students wrapped up Wednesday evening, a week and a half after the Pfizer vaccine was approved for 5 to 11-year-olds.

There were some relieved parents and a few anxious kiddos, but many were thankful to see their child get the layer of protection from COVID-19.

According to state vaccination data, just over 2,500 children ages 5 to 11 have gotten vaccinated since it was approved nearly two weeks ago. On Wednesday, eight locations across Lexington were expected to vaccinate hundreds more.

“We sold out our sites in less than an hour and a half. We were able to up our amount yesterday because we were able to get more vaccines in from the state and those filled up as well,” said Kari Blackburn, a pediatric nurse practitioner.

A popular word among parents after seeing their child get vaccinated was “relief,” as they and their children hope this gets school, and life, back to normal.

“We’ve had to pull back from a lot of things,” parent Erika Hranicky said. “I’m immunocompromised, so we were extremely cautious at the beginning and even being in an elementary school with so many kids who aren’t vaccinated, it’s really going to decrease my level of stress.”

“Maybe we’ll actually have field trips. Instead of for the last three years which we haven’t,” fifth grader Logan Hranicky said.

Officials with Wild Health said because the response was so positive for this vaccine clinic and many parents wanting to get an appointment, they’re already making plans for another one for next week.

Wild Health will hold another clinic on Dec. 1 for students to get their second dose.

