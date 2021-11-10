Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Our warm streak runs out soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is the last really nice one in our run of pleasant days.

It’s not that Thursday is an immediate cool down for us, as a matter of fact, some will get close to 70 degrees again. The front presses in with showers and some thunderstorms. I also expect that gusty winds will blow in as the cold front sweeps through the region.

On the other side of the cold front, you will feel a big-time difference. Temperatures will likely run in the 40s after the new airmass completely takes over.

Another colder blast of air will blast across Kentucky by early next week. Our temperatures might not even make it out of the upper 30s by Monday. Throw in some moisture and we have ourselves a chance of snow mixing in with the very chilly showers.

