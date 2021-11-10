Advertisement

Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at the Double Kwik on Franklin Corner North in Prestonsburg.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman, who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, won big in the Kentucky Lottery, and it happened on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Floyd County woman recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job. Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at the Double Kwik on Franklin Corner North in Prestonsburg. 

While at the store, she scratched off the ticket and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row.  She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

She drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville last week where she received a check for $142,000 after taxes.

“I can do this,” she said, reassuring herself of her decision to retire.

The winner had worked as a nurse for 36 years including the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.  “It’s been tough,” she told officials.

Prestonsburg Double Kwik will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified
Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial

Latest News

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Madison County leaders announced their plan for...
‘Thankful Thursday’ vaccine clinic & food drive planned in Madison County
Big changes coming for busy intersection in eastern Pulaski County.
Major construction project underway at intersection of Highways 80, 461 in Pulaski County
Bourbon N’ Toulouse closing for several days to send staff on ‘thank you’ trip to New Orleans
A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday morning for a new shelter in Lexington aimed at...
Dedication ceremony held for new veterans shelter in Lexington