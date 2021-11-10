Advertisement

Lexington businesses welcome the return of Kentucky basketball

By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All eyes are on Kentucky basketball Tuesday night as they take on Duke in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The return of the Cats on the hardwood means a boost for many different businesses, which wasn’t the case during the pandemic.

Businesses like Tin Roof really thrive on sports and the traffic from sports fans, so nights like Tuesday mean everything.

Tin Roof expected a crowd, but nothing like what they saw as the Cats took on Duke. Tables were full well before tip-off, and people were starting to get turned away at the door.

A lot of the students and fans have been there since the first game in the Champions Classic started.

This comes as great news for business owners because this time last year, restaurants still had capacity limitations and curfews. Now, they’ve been able to host crowds for football games, leaving restaurant and bar owners feeling optimistic for the rest of basketball season.

While fans said they’re managing their expectations as far as the game went, they weren’t worried about having a good time.

Tin Roof said they’re staying open through the end of the Kentucky game for all the excited fans.

UK is back at Rupp Arena Friday to take on Robert Morris at 7:00 p.m.

