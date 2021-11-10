Advertisement

Major construction project underway at intersection of Highways 80, 461 in Pulaski County

Big changes coming for busy intersection in eastern Pulaski County.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Drivers headed to London from Somerset stay on the same road when going through the KY 461 intersection. But when a $50 million project is finished, the route of travel will be quite different.

“You will then ramp off and continue to existing 80,” said Amber Hale with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Highway 80 heading east will flow seamlessly over a series of bridges and overpasses onto a new four-lane 461, several miles to Buck Creek.

“It’s been in the planning stages for some time, now there is a federal build grant they applied for and was awarded in 2019,” Hale said.

One reason for this project is safety, as there’s been numerous crashes at this intersection, but it’s also being done because of the growing industrial landscape in Pulaski County.

It’s not just what is happening now but what is projected decades down the road that was included in the plans.

“We also project down the line, what is traffic going to be like in 2045– we have engineers who look into the future,” Hale said.

The project should be done around June of 2023.

The new intersection is expected to tie into the new northern bypass, which will connect the Hal Rogers and Cumberland Parkways.

