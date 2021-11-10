No. 13 Kentucky women open season with 81-53 win vs. Presbyterian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dre’una Edwards scored a team-high 20 points and No. 13 Kentucky beat Presbyterian 81-53 Tuesday night in the season opener.

Four Wildcats finished in double figures. Treasure Hunt poured in 18 points, Rhyne Howard scored 15 and Robyn Benton added 12 points.

The Wildcats trailed 25-15 after the first quarter, but after leading 38-37 at halftime, they outscored Presbyterian 29-6 in the third quarter and cruised. Kentucky shot 52.3% from the floor and 25% from deep.

Kentucky hosts North Alabama on November 11.

