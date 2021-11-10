Advertisement

No. 13 Kentucky women open season with 81-53 win vs. Presbyterian

Dre’una Edwards scored a team-high 20 points.
Rhyne Howard scored 15 points in the season opener.
Rhyne Howard scored 15 points in the season opener.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dre’una Edwards scored a team-high 20 points and No. 13 Kentucky beat Presbyterian 81-53 Tuesday night in the season opener.

Four Wildcats finished in double figures. Treasure Hunt poured in 18 points, Rhyne Howard scored 15 and Robyn Benton added 12 points.

The Wildcats trailed 25-15 after the first quarter, but after leading 38-37 at halftime, they outscored Presbyterian 29-6 in the third quarter and cruised. Kentucky shot 52.3% from the floor and 25% from deep.

Kentucky hosts North Alabama on November 11.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
File image
Lexington woman killed in motorcycle crash involving deer
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Police tell us the crash happened a little after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown...
Name released of person killed in Sunday morning crash in Lexington

Latest News

Shaedon Sharpe is top-rated recruit in 2022 class.
Top recruit plans to enroll early at UK
Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against...
Lineman Eli Cox out for the season
Miles College's Yasim Hooker, middle, drives between Kentucky defenders Keion Brooks Jr. (12)...
Calipari wants a smaller rotation against No. 9 Duke
Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg (83) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an...
Kentucky’s home finale vs. New Mexico State set for 12:00