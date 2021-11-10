Advertisement

No. 9 Duke tops No. 10 Kentucky 79-71 in Champions Classic

Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an...
Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKYT) - Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero combined for 47 points and No. 9 Duke beat No. 10 Kentucky 79-71 Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with 17 points and 19 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler was the only other UK player in double figures with 16 points and 10 assists.

Kentucky shot 36% from the floor and 54% (7-18) from three in the loss.

Duke led 39-35 at halftime.

Down 69-54, Kentucky went on an 11-0 run before Duke went on a 7-0 run of its own to extend its lead to 76-65.

Duke freshman Trevor Keels led the Blue Devils with 25 points.

Kentucky (0-1) returns home to host Robert Morris on November 12.

Duke (1-0) returns home to host Army on November 12.

