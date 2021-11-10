Advertisement

Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington

Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Lexington hit and run crash November 10(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a hit and run crash involving three cars.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway. Three cars hit each other, and all three drivers fled from the scene. One of the drivers jumped in another car, which then hit the vehicle of a person who had stopped to help.

One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Police are now searching for the three drivers involved in the crash.

