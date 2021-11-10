Advertisement

Semi fire causes major back up on I-75 in Whitley County

The fire caused major traffic problems near the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
The fire caused major traffic problems near the Kentucky-Tennessee line.(Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi fire caused major traffic problems in Whitley County early Wednesday morning, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

The Williamsburg Fire Chief says crews were called to I-75 North near mile marker 3 around 11:54 p.m. Tuesday.

A semi had disconnected from its trailer, which was hauling plastic.

The trailer was destroyed, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Crews say when the towing company arrived to start hauling it off in pieces, the flames reignited.

They were able to get that fire under control.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene throughout the night.

The road is expected to be open within the hour.

We are working to confirm more details about the fire and ongoing traffic issues in the area.

