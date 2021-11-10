Advertisement

Soccer player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.
Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.(AP Photo/Michel Euler/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody following an attack on other players from the women’s team.

PSG said in a statement that the 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening.

PSG says it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.”

No other names were given, but several French media reports said that midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Hamraoui needed stitches to her hands and legs after being hit several times with an iron bar.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified
Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas

Latest News

Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made...
GRAPHIC: Greg McMichael described Ahmaud Arbery as ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying, officer says
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday morning for a new shelter in Lexington aimed at...
Dedication ceremony held for new veterans shelter in Lexington
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: About 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine shots in 1st week