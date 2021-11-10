Stolen bell returned to historic Bourbon County church

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The bell stolen from a histoic Bourbon County church has been returned.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office says a Carlisle couple returned the bell to Shawhan Baptist Church over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says they didn’t want to give their names, fearing they would be in trouble if they identified themselves. The couple said they bought the bell for $100 from a man.

Investigators assume that man is the person who stole the bell.

When the bell was returned, the sheriff’s office says the bell still had the rope attached to it that the church uses to ring it. They say the church plans to remount the bell with a more permanent type of post, so it will be harder to steal again.

The sheriff’s office says they would like to talk to the couple that returned the bell. They stressed that they aren’t in trouble, but investigators need their help to track down the man who they bought the bell from.

If you have a tip you’re encouraged to call the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 859-987-2130 or 859-987-2100 option 1 for dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.