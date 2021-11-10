Advertisement

Stolen bell returned to historic Bourbon County church

At a impromptu meeting Thursday afternoon at members at Shawhan Baptist Church discussed over...
At a impromptu meeting Thursday afternoon at members at Shawhan Baptist Church discussed over sweet tea one of the Ten Commandments: Thou shalt not steal.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The bell stolen from a histoic Bourbon County church has been returned.

PREVIOUS: Bell dating back to 1800s stolen from historic Bourbon County church

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office says a Carlisle couple returned the bell to Shawhan Baptist Church over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says they didn’t want to give their names, fearing they would be in trouble if they identified themselves.  The couple said they bought the bell for $100 from a man.

Investigators assume that man is the person who stole the bell.

When the bell was returned, the sheriff’s office says the bell still had the rope attached to it that the church uses to ring it. They say the church plans to remount the bell with a more permanent type of post, so it will be harder to steal again.

The sheriff’s office says they would like to talk to the couple that returned the bell. They stressed that they aren’t in trouble, but investigators need their help to track down the man who they bought the bell from.

If you have a tip you’re encouraged to call the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 859-987-2130 or 859-987-2100 option 1 for dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Erich Storck, 49,
Ky. man accused of firing gun, hitting neighbor’s home while officers were talking to him

Latest News

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Judge extends EPO filed against fmr. Georgetown College president
New Kentucky Theatre management group banking on theater’s history to raise funds to reopen
The new management group behind the Kentucky Theatre hopes to reopen the historic venue soon,...
WATCH | New Kentucky Theatre management group banking on theater’s history to raise funds to reopen
The fire caused major traffic problems near the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
I-75 back open after Whitley County semi fire