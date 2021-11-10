Two taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington Tuesday evening.

Lexington police tell us they got a call around 6:45 for a shooting. They found two victims on E 7th Street and Shropshire Avenue with gun shot wounds, who were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the two victims were in a car together at 7th and Jackson Streets when shots were fired into their car. They drove from Jackson to Shropshire, then got out of the car and that’s where police found them.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened, and they don’t have anyone in custody yet or a suspect description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

