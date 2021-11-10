WKYT’s Sam Dick receives kindness award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A senior living community in Lexington is thanking people who lead with kindness.

Sayre Christian Village hosted its first “Wayne B. Smith Awards” Wednesday.

WKYT’s own, Sam Dick, was one of the honorees.

Throughout the pandemic, Sam talked to the facility’s CEO, Karen Venus, about how they were handling COVID-19 and protecting residents. She said their focus was on transparency.

“This was a very vulnerable time for us and when you can’t see in, it was our job to allow that film to show. And your all’s help to allow us to do that will be something that I treasure for the rest of my professional career,” Venus said.

We congratulate Sam on this well-deserved honor.

