Advertisement

WKYT’s Sam Dick receives kindness award

Sayre Christian Village hosted its first “Wayne B. Smith awards” Wednesday. WKYT’s own, Sam...
Sayre Christian Village hosted its first “Wayne B. Smith awards” Wednesday. WKYT’s own, Sam Dick, was one of the honorees.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A senior living community in Lexington is thanking people who lead with kindness.

Sayre Christian Village hosted its first “Wayne B. Smith Awards” Wednesday.

WKYT’s own, Sam Dick, was one of the honorees.

Throughout the pandemic, Sam talked to the facility’s CEO, Karen Venus, about how they were handling COVID-19 and protecting residents. She said their focus was on transparency.

“This was a very vulnerable time for us and when you can’t see in, it was our job to allow that film to show. And your all’s help to allow us to do that will be something that I treasure for the rest of my professional career,” Venus said.

We congratulate Sam on this well-deserved honor.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified
Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial

Latest News

Vaccine clinics for young Fayette County students wrapped up Wednesday evening.
Fayette County Public Schools hosts vaccine clinic for students
Employees at 3M in Cynthiana are protesting in front of the factory.
‘I don’t think it’s constitutional:’ 3M workers in Harrison Co. protest vaccine mandate
A Winter Feeling Pattern Ahead
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Wednesday, Nov. 10th
At a Wednesday morning press conference, Madison County leaders announced their plan for...
‘Thankful Thursday’ vaccine clinic & food drive planned in Madison County