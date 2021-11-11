27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Corbin woman is recovering after being on a ventilator since August.

“She might be 27, but she’s still my baby,” said Leena Brown.

Brown said it was a miracle when she had her daughter, Kristin Stevens, 27 years ago. She never expected her baby would eventually need a miracle of her own.

“I’ve been with different people in my family who have been so sick, but it’s nothing as heart wrenching as when it’s your own child,” Brown said.

Stevens, her husband and their four-year-old son all tested positive for COVID in August. While her family experienced relatively mild symptoms, Stevens has underlying health conditions and quickly became very ill. She was admitted to Baptist Health Corbin on August 15, and put on a ventilator three days later.

“I had to say, ‘God, I give my daughter back to you. You gave her to me, she was my gift you gave me. But now I give her back to you. She’s in your hands because there is nothing else I can do,’” Brown said.

After months of prayer and tirelessly waiting by the phone, anxious for more bad news every time it rang, Brown and her family finally heard something positive.

“I know God wouldn’t take her away from this, this baby, that needs his mommy so bad,” Brown said.

Brown said the only way she can think to describe her daughter’s recovery is as “a miracle from God.”

“I know that He’s not through with her and she’s going to reach so many through this,” Brown said.

She hopes her daughter’s story serves as reminder that the pandemic isn’t over, and also as a message of hope, resilience, and faith.

Stevens is eager to get home and her little boy is just as eager to have her back.

The family is selling t-shirts to raise money for Kristin’s medical expenses, and has a GoFundMe page set up.

On August 15, 27-year-old Kristin Stevens was admitted to the hospital when she became extremely ill from COVID. 3 days later she was placed on a ventilator. Her family calling it a miracle that she started physical therapy this week. Her full story of survival tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/UkO3ATYV1s — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) November 11, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.