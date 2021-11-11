Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Colder Air Moving In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a powerful cold front moving through the region today and this is bringing a big time pattern change to the region. Two more systems follow this up for the weekend and will bring a touch of wintertime to the region. This includes a couple chances for some flakes to show up.

Let’s begin with what’s going on out there today and then roll forward. First things first… Thank you to all the Veterans out there!

Winds are cranking along and ahead of our front and may reach 40mph at times. A line of showers and thunderstorms will then sweep eastward across the state from west to east through the evening. This isn’t a true severe weather setup, but we will need to watch for pockets of higher winds along our front.

Friday is a weird temperature day as the next system spins in late afternoon into Friday night. Temps across the south and east may hit 60 while the west and north stay upper 40s. Winds are very gusty again as this disturbance moves through with some rain and snow showers into early Saturday. The best chance for this is across central and eastern Kentucky and the models are showing this.

The second system brings a swath of some light rain and light snow in here Sunday and Sunday night. A little wraparound rain and snow showers shows up behind it for Monday on a cold northwest wind.

