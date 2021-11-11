Advertisement

1 dead in Bourbon County house fire

Crews say one person died in the fire, and another was able to escape.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead in a Bourbon County house fire.

It started early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. at a house on Millersburg Road, just outside of Paris.

Chief Lloyd Campbell says heavy winds in the area made it difficult for crews to fight the fire.

The house is still burning as of 7 a.m. Crews from Bourbon County, Paris, and Nicholas County are working to get the scene under control.

One person escaped the fire uninjured.

