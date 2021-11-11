Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky veteran working to help other veterans suffering from substance abuse

Matt Bailey, ARC graduate, and Earl Young, ARC graduate and current employee
Matt Bailey, ARC graduate, and Earl Young, ARC graduate and current employee(Addiction Recovery Care)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Earl Young, a Prestonsburg man, served in U.S. Army from 1994 to 1997.

Now, he works for Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) in Central and Eastern Kentucky helping people battle substance abuse, but it wasn’t easy for Young to get here.

Young first went to ARC when he checked himself in for treatment in 2019. He had been fighting a 23-year battle as an IV crystal meth user and had a run-in with the law. Johnathan Gay, a fellow veteran, was his lawyer at the time.

“I wanted to be the dad I was supposed to be,” said Young. “Johnathan had given me a card for ARC, and after getting out of jail I called him up and he helped me get into treatment at Sanibel House in Catlettsburg.”

Today, Young is the chaplain and lead peer support specialist at one of ARC’s facilities. January 30, 2022 will mark Young’s three-year recovery anniversary.

On Veteran’s Day in 2020, Earl was contacted by Letcher County Judge Kevin Mullins. The judge said he was working with another veteran, Matt Bailey, who could benefit from substance abuse treatment.

“Matt and I connected really quickly,” said Young who drove out to meet Bailey right away after getting the call from Judge Mullins. “As a fellow combat veteran, there was a camaraderie. A lot of people just don’t understand what veterans have been through when they come back from being overseas.”

Bailey graduated from ARC’s treatment program in September 2021 and continues to do well today.

“If you get the chance to help a veteran who has fought for our country, I would implore you to take it,” said Young. “If you can help that person, it’s a win. It doesn’t matter who you are or who they are. They deserve a chance at treatment. Whether I’m on or off the clock, it’s very humbling any time I have an opportunity to help a veteran.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than one in 10 veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, and more than two in 10 veterans with PTSD also have a substance use disorder. Alcohol use disorders are the most prevalent form of SUD among military personnel. Research published in 2018 also found that approximately 70 percent of veterans with past-year SUD did not receive treatment.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews say one person died in the fire, and another was able to escape.
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Bourbon County house fire
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic
Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August

Latest News

Boxes for men’s and women’s socks are at the church on Highway 698 near McKinney and at Fox and...
Lincoln Co. minister starts sock drive for Isaiah House, veterans
Rowan County Schools Honor Veterans
Students at Rowan County Senior High School leave messages for veterans
Bobby and Joslyn Stanfield own Super Shine Car Wash in Winchester. The Stanfield’s, and 43...
Kentucky couple raises money to fund grave markers for fallen heroes
The Veterans Day ceremony recognized the brave efforts of Private Robert Ballard and First...
NAACP honors veterans buried at Richmond ceremony