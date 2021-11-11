Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change blows in today

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Change is finally flowing across Kentucky.

A cold front will make its way through the region today. As this happens it will bring some gusty showers and a few thunderstorms to the region. Temperatures will drop as the rain passes through your region.

Let’s break this down point-by-point

  • A cold front sweeps eastward across the state Thursday afternoon and evening. This brings a line of showers and some thunder zipping eastward.
  • Winds are a big player with this setup and may reach 40mph or a touch greater at times.
  • Colder winds then settle in here for Friday with upper 30s in the morning and upper 40s to low 50s for highs.
  • A secondary push of cold air arrives Friday evening into Friday night. That brings the chance for some light rain and light snow showers into our region.
  • A northwest flow keeps the chance for a rain or snow shower going into Saturday, especially across the east. Highs struggle into the 40-45 degree range but wind chills stay lower.
  • The next system looks like a November version of a clipper and moves in Sunday and Monday. This brings a swath of rain and light snow with it but the exact path of the clipper will be the determining factor on where the stripe of light snow sets up. Odds favor north of the Ohio River, but that’s not a certainty.
  • As the clipper moves east, a strong northwest flow is likely to touch off some snow showers and flurries Sunday night into Monday.
  • This is a cold period overall and wind chills will be straight out of wintertime.

