Advertisement

Kentucky basketball adds four during fall signing period

Skyy Clark, Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace – all four consensus five-star prospects in the class of 2022
Skyy Clark, Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace – all four consensus five-star...
Skyy Clark, Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace – all four consensus five-star prospects in the class of 2022(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Even by John Calipari era standards, the Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2022 signing class is shaping up to be one of the best in school history.

Skyy Clark, Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace – all four consensus five-star prospects in the class of 2022 – signed national letters of intent with UK on Wednesday.

Sharpe will enroll at Kentucky for the 2022 spring semester. Clarke, Livingston and Wallace will join the program for the 2022-23 season.

“I am really excited about this group,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “When you watch these guys play, the talent and upside is obvious, but what stands out to me about all four of them is how much they want this and want to be here. Their mentality and their drive separate them from their peers. They all wanted to play with one another and wanted the challenge of competing against the best every day. Big Blue Nation, I can’t wait for you to meet this group and watch them play.”

With the spring signing period still to go, UK is going to be in the mix for one of the top classes in the nation yet again. Rivals and 247Sports currently rank it as the top haul of the fall with four signees.

In every season but one of the Calipari era, the Wildcats have signed a top-three recruiting class according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, which tallies major recruiting rankings and plugs them into a formula to calculate a consensus ranking. With the fall additions, Kentucky has signed 66 top-50 recruits, 52 top-25 players and 28 top-10 players (according to Rivals) in what will now be Calipari’s 14 recruiting classes at Kentucky.

The fall signing period began Wednesday and concludes Nov. 17. The spring signing period begins April 13.

UK can only comment on prospects who have signed official paperwork with the university.

Most Read

An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Emergency officials are looking for Mary Haralson.
Body found in Scott County on Monday identified
Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
File image
Two taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

Latest News

Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an...
No. 9 Duke tops No. 10 Kentucky 79-71 in Champions Classic
Rhyne Howard scored 15 points in the season opener.
No. 13 Kentucky women open season with 81-53 win vs. Presbyterian
Shaedon Sharpe is top-rated recruit in 2022 class.
Top recruit plans to enroll early at UK
Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against...
Lineman Eli Cox out for the season