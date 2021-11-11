Kentucky couple raises money to fund grave markers for fallen heroes

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County couple recently completed a months-long project in honor of veterans.

Bobby and Joslyn Stanfield own Super Shine Car Wash in Winchester. The Stanfield’s, and 43 other businesses and community members, have been raising money to fund grave markers for fallen heroes.

It’s another example of our Commonwealth of Kindness.

The Winchester business started a fundraiser to honor vets on Memorial Day and watched it cycle through to completion in time for Veterans Day.

2 Winchester business owners have been raising money since Memorial Day to supply and install veteran grave markers at a nearby cemetery. Days before Veterans Day, 41 vets got their markers.

I’ll have the full story tonight at 4:30 and 6 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/N9swxYYo2p — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) November 11, 2021

Bobby Stanfield noticed several unmarked headstones of veterans during one visit to the cemetery. His wife, Joslyn, surprised him by having bronze markers installed at his grandfather’s and father’s graves.

The couple called on the community to raise money to pay for installation. They said it could cost families around $300 to do it themselves.

Since Memorial Day, they’ve collected donations in the car wash line, and elsewhere.

The Stanfields said all of the markers were installed this week, in time for Veterans Day.

Thursday, the car wash is also thanking veterans and active military with free car washes and honoring families of those who have passed with the official markers at the cemetery across town.

“I think a lot of the family members don’t realize, even though the marker is government-issued and it’s at no cost to them, they’re delivered to the cemetery and then the cemetery waits for further instructions from the family,” said Joslyn Stanfield. “Sometimes, the family would rather have the marker as a keepsake. Some want them installed.”

The Stanfields are collecting the names and stories of each veteran that comes through their car wash on Veterans Day as a way to honor them and their service.

The Stanfields said extra funds were donated to Lady Veterans Connect, a veteran organization based in Winchester.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.