Lexington’s Firefighter of the Year chosen for trip to bowl game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Servpro is recognizing a select group of first responders for all they do with an all-expense-paid trip to the First Responder Bowl football game in Dallas.

Three Kentucky firefighters received the award.

Lexington firefighter Jason Hatter was one of them. The 19-year veteran also won a gift basket for his upcoming trip.

Hatter was nominated by his peers for the award and currently holds the title of Firefighter of the Year in the city.

“I credit that to being able to work with a lot of great people and I get to ride with a great crew and it’s easy to come to work when you have fun and you’re working with great people,” Hatter said.

Winchester firefighter Ian Skinner and Shelbyville’s Dwayne Davis are the other recipients.

All three will have their expenses paid for two nights, for themselves and a guest.

The First Responder Bowl game is on December 28.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.