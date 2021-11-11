Advertisement

Lexington’s Firefighter of the Year chosen for trip to bowl game

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Servpro is recognizing a select group of first responders for all they do with an all-expense-paid trip to the First Responder Bowl football game in Dallas.

Three Kentucky firefighters received the award.

Lexington firefighter Jason Hatter was one of them. The 19-year veteran also won a gift basket for his upcoming trip.

Hatter was nominated by his peers for the award and currently holds the title of Firefighter of the Year in the city.

“I credit that to being able to work with a lot of great people and I get to ride with a great crew and it’s easy to come to work when you have fun and you’re working with great people,” Hatter said.

Winchester firefighter Ian Skinner and Shelbyville’s Dwayne Davis are the other recipients.

All three will have their expenses paid for two nights, for themselves and a guest.

The First Responder Bowl game is on December 28.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
The fire caused major traffic problems near the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
I-75 back open after Whitley County semi fire

Latest News

Servpro is recognizing a select group of first responders for all they do with an...
WATCH | Lexington’s Firefighter of the Year chosen for trip to bowl game
Storms bring change
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Cold front brings change
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change blows in today
Crews say one person died in the fire, and another was able to escape.
1 dead in Bourbon County house fire