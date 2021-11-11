Advertisement

NAACP honors veterans buried at Richmond ceremony

The Veterans Day ceremony recognized the brave efforts of Private Robert Ballard and First Lieutenant Frank D. Walker. Both were born and raised in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The NAACP and Friends of the Maple Grove Cemetery honored local veterans for their sacrifice and service Thursday.

The Veterans Day ceremony recognized the brave efforts of Private Robert Ballard and First Lieutenant Frank D. Walker. Both were born and raised in Kentucky.

Ballard was a Buffalo Soldier. Active from 1866 to 1951, Buffalo Soldiers were Black soldiers who severed mainly on the western frontier following the Civil War. They fought in Indian Wars, protected settlers, and guarded national parks.

First Lieutenant Walker was a part of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black aviators who fought in World War II. Walker flew over 55 sorties.

Wreaths were laid at each of the men’s graves.

“We have always had a long history as African Americans as being very patriotic to America,” said Ret. Col. Judy Greene-Baker. “America might not have always included us but we have always shown a selfless service toward America.”

The ceremony also included singing, the raising of flags and a military salute.

