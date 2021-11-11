‘Never Forget Garden’ dedicated in Lexington’s Veterans Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Lexington community came out this Veterans Day to remember those that have served.

Honor and remembrance, that’s what comes to mind when we think of Veterans Day on the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.

Many Kentuckians and their families dedicated their lives to service for our great nation and this Veterans Day their legacy was continued to be honored at Lexington’s Veterans Park.

At Veterans Park in Lexington community members, Veterans and their families, came out today for Veterans Day Appreciation along with the dedication of the “Never Forget” garden in Lexington. You can see the festivies and remembrance on @WKYT . #VeteransDay #RemembranceDay #honor pic.twitter.com/0dvqTjL4OG — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) November 11, 2021

Mayor Linda Gorton, council members, Congressman Andy Barr, the Kentucky and Transylvania chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Veterans Park Elementary chorus, along with veterans and their families came out to show their appreciation and continued dedication to those that have served by giving a dedication to “The Never Forget” garden in the park.

“I’m continually humbled at the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country,” Rep. Barr said. “One day is not enough to honor all of the weeks and months our servicemembers have spent away from their families defending the freedom we get to enjoy. We have the privilege to live in the greatest country in the world and in no small part that is due to our veterans and, especially, to those today that are veterans of Afghanistan.”

On this day, we will continue to remember those that fought for our country and continue to do so while representing the commonwealth.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.