Salyersville city council member removed after slur

Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Hall(WYMT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A city council member in Salyersville was removed Wednesday night from his position after he made a racial slur during a meeting in October.

The slur used by now-ousted Councilman Colin Ray Jackson left other council members speechless.

“It’s terrible. It was terrible. There’s just no place for that anywhere, especially in public meetings or anywhere else, in private or anywhere else. It’s not what we’re about anymore,” Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd said.

Mayor Shepherd and other city and county leaders were quick to condemn Jackson’s statement. In the days following, he issued his own statement saying he regretted it, and he was not a racist.

“I didn’t mean to offend nobody, but you know, this is eastern Kentucky, Magoffin County,” Jackson said.

The mayor asked Jackson to resign, but he said he had no plans to, which led to Wednesday’s special meeting to remove him.

After the unanimous vote, Jackson said he plans to appeal it in circuit court.

Before council voted to remove Jackson, Councilman Herbert Holbrook announced his immediate resignation from the city council while they were in executive session.

