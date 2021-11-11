Advertisement

Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings 60 years logo, NFL cancer awareness logo before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been operating this week under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols.

Five players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

One had to be hospitalized with breathing trouble. He was stable after initially being admitted to the emergency room.

Coach Mike Zimmer declined to identify the player. A person with knowledge of the situation speaking on condition of anonymity says the player is backup guard Dakota Dozier.

Dozier is vaccinated. He had to sit out the game at Baltimore along with safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
The fire caused major traffic problems near the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
I-75 back open after Whitley County semi fire

Latest News

A student pets Wilson, a therapy dog, in a hallway at French Middle School, Wednesday, Nov. 3,...
With US aid money, schools put bigger focus on mental health
FILE - South African Deputy President F.W. de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson...
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
All Blue Weather Preview - VANDY
All Blue Weather Preview - Vandy
President Joe Biden discussed infrastructure and his agenda in a stop in Baltimore on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; announces effort to ID veterans’ toxic air issues
FILE - Major James A. Ellison, left, returns the salute of Mac Ross of Dayton, Ohio, as he...
Veterans Day legislation targets GI Bill racial inequities