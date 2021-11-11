Veterans Day events around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday is Veterans Day, and there are several ceremonies happening around central Kentucky.
We’ve compiled a list in this story of some things going on:
- Ceremony at Camp Nelson at 11:00 a.m.
- Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton joining Councilmember Susan Lamb, Congressman Andy Barr, Brigadier General Benjamin Adams and representatives of the Kentucky Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for a Veterans Day event at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park
- Ceremony at the University of Kentucky in the Harris Ballroom at the Gatton Student Center
- 11:30 a.m.
- EKU hosting National Roll Call remembrance event on Powell Corner at 1:30 p.m.
- Free meal for veterans at Gold Star Chili - bring your ID!
- Jackson County Veterans Day Program at the Veteran’s Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m.
- Phoenix Horizon students honoring veterans with free meal and dessert at Georgetown Cracker Barrel from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Wolfe County School System hosting Parade of Veterans starting at Campton Elementary School at 10:00 a.m.
- Veterans Recognition Service at Winchester City Hall at 11:00 a.m.
- Frankfort Veterans Day Parade at noon starting on Broadway
- NAACP hosting Veterans Day event in Richmond at Maple Grove Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
- Anderson County Schools hosting Veterans Day Parade starting at Robert B. Turner Elementary at 8:30 a.m.
