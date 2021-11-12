Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

